Arabembs Meeting In Amman To Enhance Pan-Arab Electoral Cooperation-IEC

Amman, May 26 (Petra) - The Arab Organization for Electoral Management Bodies (ArabEMBs) held its 6th General Assembly meeting in the capital, Amman, with the participation of heads and representatives of Arab electoral administrations.According to a statement by Jordan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Sunday, ArabEMBs head of the the current session, IEC Chairman, Musa Maaytah, highlighted the commission's commitment to achieve an "effective" presence at the regional and international levels.Maaytah noted the ArabEMBs seeks to enhance its "global" role through teamwork and joint cooperation with partners, indicating that its vision aims to enhance pan-Arab collaboration and integration to improve electoral performance in the region.During the meeting, the ArabEMBs reviewed its efforts during the past period, as a presentation was made on the key achievements of the Arab Network for Women in Elections and the Arab Network for Youth in Elections.On the sidelines of this meeting, a regional conference will be held on "Role of Electoral Administrations and Partners in Promoting Democratic Practices in the Arab Region," scheduled to be held on this May 27 and 28.