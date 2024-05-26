CEOs prioritize growth in 2024, embracing AI as key driver of business transformation

(MENAFN) According to a recent poll conducted by Gartner, an overwhelming majority of CEOs, totaling 62 percent, have identified growth as their paramount business priority for the year 2024. This marks a notable uptick from previous years, representing the highest percentage since 2014. The surge in emphasis on growth reflects a shift in corporate strategy, with 49 percent of CEOs citing growth as their top priority in the preceding year's survey. David Furlonger, Vice President of Analytics and Fellow at Gartner, highlights the diminishing significance of cost management, indicating a collective sentiment among CEOs and senior executives that the most challenging economic hurdles have been overcome. This renewed focus on growth signifies a period of burgeoning confidence among business leaders, ushering in a wave of strategic revitalization across industries.



In tandem with the emphasis on growth, CEOs are increasingly turning to digital transformation initiatives to drive organizational evolution. Notably, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as the foremost catalyst for transformation, garnering attention from 34 percent of surveyed CEOs as the next prominent wave in the business landscape. This shift underscores a broader trend wherein AI supplants "digital" as the focal point of strategic discourse, with operational efficiency trailing behind at 9 percent. Don Schepenrief, Vice President of Analytics at Gartner, attributes the ascendance of AI to its transformative potential, particularly in the realm of generative artificial intelligence, which promises to revolutionize traditional business practices.



The heightened interest in AI among CEOs is buoyed by the significant breakthroughs witnessed in the technology sector throughout 2023. These advancements serve as a compelling validation of the hype surrounding AI, providing tangible evidence of its capacity to drive innovation and deliver tangible business outcomes. As organizations increasingly integrate AI into their strategic agendas, the technology is poised to reshape industries, enhance operational efficiencies, and unlock new avenues for growth. Against this backdrop, CEOs are embracing AI as a strategic imperative, positioning their organizations to thrive in an era defined by rapid technological change and disruptive innovation.

