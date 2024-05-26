South Korea reveals USD19B support package to boost chip industry amid global competition

(MENAFN) In a bid to fortify its pivotal electronic chip industry amidst fierce global competition, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yul has announced a comprehensive support package valued at 26 trillion won (USD19 billion). This ambitious initiative encompasses a range of financial programs, research and development endeavors, and infrastructure enhancements tailored to bolster chip manufacturers, material suppliers, and chip design specialists.



Central to the support package is the establishment of a 17 trillion won financial support program dedicated to infrastructure investment, administered through the state-run Korea Development Bank. This initiative aims to enhance the operational capabilities and competitiveness of chip manufacturers, critical components in South Korea's technology-driven economy.



Moreover, the Korean government intends to prolong existing tax breaks beyond their slated expiration at year-end, facilitating large-scale investment in the semiconductor sector. Notably, a significant semiconductor project is currently underway in Gyeonggi Province, underscoring the nation's commitment to fostering innovation and technological advancement.



To further nurture the growth of chip design companies and their material suppliers, a trillion-won chip industry fund will be established. This fund will facilitate research and development infrastructure enhancements for small and medium-sized enterprises, empowering them to contribute meaningfully to the nation's semiconductor ecosystem.



President Yoon has called upon relevant ministries to implement measures aimed at bolstering semiconductor companies and narrowing the gap with global industry leaders. By fostering collaboration and innovation within the domestic semiconductor sector, South Korea aims to solidify its position as a frontrunner in this critical industry. This strategic investment underscores the government's unwavering commitment to driving economic growth through technological advancement and fostering a competitive edge in the global marketplace.

