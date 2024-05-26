Number of Emiratis employed in private sector surpasses 100,000 for first time

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced on Sunday that the number of Emiratis employed in the private sector has surpassed 100,000 for the first time. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he revealed that over 70,000 citizens had joined private companies in the past two and a half years alone.



Sheikh Mohammed outlined plans to further boost the Emiratisation initiative by prioritizing individuals with at least three years of experience in the private sector for positions within government departments. This strategic approach aims to contribute to the creation of an additional 100,000 job opportunities for Emiratis over the next three years.



"I reviewed the results of the Emiratisation strategy in the private sector in the UAE. For the first time in the country's history, the number of Emiratis working in the private sector has exceeded 100,000," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on X.



"70,000 of them joined in the last two and a half years following the launch of the Nafis program by my brother, the President of the UAE, with generous support amounting to Dh24 billion, and the introduction of many supportive and incentivizing legislations for Emiratisation in the private sector, along with the rapid economic growth in our country, " he stated.



"We approved a new policy in the Cabinet to give employment preference in the government sector to those with three years of experience in the private sector. Our appreciation and thanks go to the team at Nafis and the Ministry of Emiratisation and Human Resources, overseen by my brother Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, for their work on this important national issue. Our goal is to add 100,000 new jobs for citizens over the next three years," Sheikh Mohammed added.

