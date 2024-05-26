Fire engulfs in amusement park in western INDIA, killing over 20

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday as a massive fire engulfed an amusement park in the city of Rajkot, located in Gujarat state, western INDIA, claiming the lives of at least 20 individuals, as confirmed by police authorities.



The fire erupted within the premises of the privately owned amusement park, owned by Yuvraj Singh Solanki, triggering a swift response from emergency services. Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava reported that while the fire is now under control, rescue operations are ongoing, with the recovery of 20 bodies thus far.



Expressing concern over the incident, Bhargava announced plans to file a case of negligence against the park owner, Solanki. "We will be registering an offense for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. Further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operation," he stated.



As authorities work to determine the cause of the fire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his distress over the tragedy. "I am extremely distressed by the fire mishap in Rajkot. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the injured," he wrote.



The incident sheds light on the prevalent issue of fire safety in INDIA, where lax enforcement of building regulations and safety protocols often leads to tragic consequences. Fires remain a common occurrence, highlighting the urgent need for stricter adherence to safety standards to prevent such calamities in the future.

MENAFN26052024000045015839ID1108258652