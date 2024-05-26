Russian Invaders Active In Pokrovsk, Kharkiv Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops pursue active fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kharkiv directions.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

On Sunday, the number of combat clashes increased to 57.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian troops performed eight assault and offensive missions. They were pushed back six times near Ternove and Lyptsi. Ukrainian troops continue to repel enemy assaults in the Vovchansk and Lyptsi areas. The enemy launched a total of eight airstrikes on these settlements, as well as on the areas of Neskuchne, Zelene, and Hlyboke, dropping almost two dozen aerial guided bombs.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 10 times near Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, and Nevske. Seven attacks have been repelled while fighting continues. The situation is under control.

On the Siversk direction, the battle continues near Bilohorivka. The invaders hit the Spirne area with unguided missiles.

Twice the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction – near Ivanivske and Andriivka. In the area of the latter, the fighting continues. The enemy is actively employing aviation in this area as four airstrikes were reported in the areas of Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, and Severne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the intensity of enemy attacks is the highest today – in total, Russian invaders have already tried to improve their tactical position 24 times. At this time, five combat clashes are taking place near Novo-oleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka, and one more – in the areas of Kalynove, Sokil, and Umanske.

Four times since day-start, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the Kurakhove direction – in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka. Defense forces repelled all attacks.

In the direction of Vremivka, the enemy launched eight unguided aerial missiles in the Staromaiorske area. Three Russian attacks saw no success - near Staromaiorske and in the area of Rozdilne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders hit the Lobkove area with almost three dozen unguided air missiles and executed an assault toward Mala Tokmachka. The invaders were repelled.

In the Prydniprovska direction, the number of combat clashes increased to three. The Russians dropped eight aerial guided bombs on the areas of Beryslav, Vysoke, Tyahinka, and Veletenske.

In the rest of the areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Ten settlements across Chernihiv and Sumy regions near the border with Russia came under Russian artillery fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 141 combat engagements took place along the front last day.

Photo: General Staff