Russians Once Again Shelling Kherson From Across Dnipro River

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions are being reported in Kherson as the Russian invasion forces are pummeling the city from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko , Ukrinform saw.

Ukrainian defense forces repel eleven Russian assaults near Krynky

"There are explosions in Kherson! The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Avoid open spaces. Save yourself and your loved ones!" wrote Mrochko.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army shelled the Kherson community seven times yesterday, as a result of which three people were injured.