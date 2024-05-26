Kuwait Army Chief Of Staff Meets UAE Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwait Army, Lieutenant General Bandar Al-Muzain, discussed on Sunday with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi important topics oF mutual interest, mainly military ones.

General Al-Muzain received the Emirati ambassador accompanied by the Emirati Military Attache, Colonel Mohamad Al-Muhairi, said the Army General Staff in a statement.

The statement added that during the meeting, friendly conversations were exchanged, and the most important topics of mutual interest were discussed. (end)

