Somali Army Kills 20 Militants In Puntland

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 26 (KUNA) -- More than 20 Al-Shabaab militia members, associated with Al-Qaeda, were killed, including three ringleaders, and members were injured in a military operation by the national army in Caalmadow mountains in Puntland, Northeast of Somalia Sunday.

Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported, Sunday, the military operation "targeted an area where the terrorist militants gathered to plan an attack against the Somali people, but they were thwarted by the National Army and the international partners."

The Somali government including its national army are constantly cooperating and working toward peace and stability while eradicating threats, added SONNA. (end)

