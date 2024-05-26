NCCAL, YPA Cooperate To Enhance Creative Economy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and Youth Public Authority (YPA) agreed on Sunday to work together to enhance creative economy among Kuwaiti youth.

NCCAL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said in a press statement following the signing of a partnership agreement that this step aims to encourage young innovators and hone their skills through organizing training courses and joint programs.

Al-Jassar said this partnership will work to find incubators for young people to launch their businesses, adding that he looks forward to working with the Authority to achieve the aspirations of young people and enable them to excel and achieve.

For his part, YPA Acting Director General Nasser Al-Sheikh said in a similar statement that this cooperation would support creative young people who own small and medium enterprises working in artistic, literary and cultural fields.

He added that it would work to integrate shared resources and expertise to strengthen the creative industries sector, which is considered one of the soft powers of countries and peoples.

He stressed that this step came in implementation of the Authority's strategy, which focuses on strengthening partnership with state agencies, civil society institutions, and the private sector to develop youth work in the country. (end)

