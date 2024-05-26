Kuwait PM Offers Condolences Over Landslide Victims In Papua New Guinea

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 26 May (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae, over a massive landslide. (pick up previous) gaa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.