Kuwait Amir Offers Condolences To Papua New Guinea Over Landslide Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, 26 May (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae, over a massive landslide. In the Cable, His Highness the Amir wished a speedy recovery to the wounded, expressed solace over the souls of the victims. (end) gaa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.