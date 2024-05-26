Iran's foreign trade surges to over USD301B under late president Ebrahim Raisi

(MENAFN) During the tenure of late President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran witnessed a significant surge in its foreign trade, reaching over USD301 billion over a span of 32 months, as reported by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Between August 2021 and April 22, 2024, the country exported approximately 347 million tons of goods, valued at more than USD137.8 billion. This represented a notable increase of 17.19 percent in terms of value and 1.5 percent in terms of weight compared to the corresponding period under the previous administration.



The IRICA report highlighted that Iran's exports experienced substantial growth in 2021, with USD48 billion worth of products exported, marking a significant 40 percent increase compared to the previous year. Similarly, imports into the country saw a considerable rise, with over USD53 billion worth of products imported in 2021, reflecting a 36 percent increase from the previous year.



Non-oil goods exports in 2022 were estimated at USD53 billion, indicating a commendable 10 percent increase from the previous year. Meanwhile, imports for the same year totaled USD59 billion, registering a notable 13 percent increase compared to the preceding year.



In the fiscal year ending March 19, 2024, Iran's exports, including oil, electricity, technical, and engineering services, reached approximately USD87 billion, demonstrating a significant 58 percent surge compared to the previous year.



The data from IRICA also revealed that Iran's foreign trade, encompassing various sectors such as crude oil, gas condensates, technical engineering services, and electricity, experienced a robust growth of 47.63 percent during the first month of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19 to April 22, 2024). Totaling USD10.420 billion during this period, this growth underscores the resilience and expansion of Iran's international trade activities.

