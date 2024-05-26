Bayer Leverkusen makes history with Bundesliga, DFB Pokal double win

(MENAFN) Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning German Bundesliga champions, secured a historic triumph by claiming the 2024 DFB Pokal (German Cup), completing a remarkable double in the 2023-24 football season. Under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen emerged victorious in the final showdown against Kaiserslautern, prevailing with a narrow 1-0 victory at Berlin's Olympiastadion. The decisive moment came early in the match when Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka found the back of the net, setting Leverkusen on course for glory.



This triumph marks a significant milestone for Leverkusen, who have now etched their name into the annals of German football history by clinching an unbeaten domestic double. The achievement underscores the club's strength, resilience, and unwavering determination to excel at the highest level of competition. Leverkusen's success in both the Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal is a testament to their exceptional talent, strategic prowess, and collective team effort throughout the season.



For Leverkusen, this victory in the DFB Pokal holds particular significance as it marks their first triumph in the competition since their memorable victory over the Hertha Berlin reserve team back in 1993. The jubilant scenes at the Olympiastadion symbolize the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, as Leverkusen's players, staff, and fans celebrate a momentous achievement in the club's rich history.



As Leverkusen basks in the glory of their domestic double, the triumph serves as a source of inspiration and motivation for the club moving forward. It reaffirms Leverkusen's status as a powerhouse in German football and sets a high standard for future success. With their eyes set on continued excellence, Leverkusen now looks ahead to new challenges and opportunities on both the domestic and European fronts, fueled by the memories of their unforgettable double-winning campaign in the 2023-24 season.

