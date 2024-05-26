Egyptian Al Ahly claims 12th African Champions League title

(MENAFN) Al Ahly clinched their 12th African Champions League title, further solidifying their status as Egyptian football giants, with a hard-fought victory over Tunisian opponents Esperance Sportive de Tunis. In the intense second leg of the final held on Saturday, Al Ahly secured a crucial 1-0 win at the Cairo International Stadium. The decisive moment came early in the match when Esperance midfielder Roger Aholou inadvertently scored an own goal, handing Al Ahly the winning goal they needed to claim the coveted title.



The victory for Al Ahly came after a closely contested first leg in Tunis on May 18, which ended in a goalless draw. With their narrow 1-0 aggregate win, Al Ahly showcased their resilience and determination, prevailing over Esperance in front of their passionate fans. This triumph marks Al Ahly's second consecutive Champions League title, further cementing their dominance in African football.



While Al Ahly celebrated their latest triumph, their Tunisian counterparts, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, faced disappointment after falling short in their bid for a fifth Champions League title. Despite their storied history in the competition, having previously claimed victories in 1994, 2011, 2018, and 2019, Esperance was unable to overcome the determined challenge posed by Al Ahly.



The electrifying clash between these two football powerhouses encapsulated the intensity and drama of African football at its highest level. Al Ahly's triumph symbolizes their unwavering commitment to excellence and their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. As they bask in the glory of their 12th Champions League title, Al Ahly reaffirms their status as one of the continent's most formidable football clubs, setting the stage for continued success and dominance in African football.

