China experiences rise in green loans to drive economic, social development

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster high-quality economic and social development, China witnessed a significant surge in green loans during the first quarter of 2024, marking continued efforts to support sustainable growth. According to a statistical report published by the People's Daily newspaper, citing data from the People's Bank of China, the total balance of green loans in both local and foreign currencies soared to 33.77 trillion yuan by the end of the first quarter. This figure reflects a substantial year-on-year increase of 35.1 percent and a noteworthy surge of 3.7 trillion yuan during the first quarter alone.



Shi Yichen, the chief academic advisor of the International Research Institute for Green Finance, highlighted the expanding scope of the green economy as a driving force behind the escalating demand for green finance. This surge in demand, Shi noted, has fostered a positive synergy between market dynamics and green finance policies. Emphasizing the pivotal role of green finance, Shi underscored its significance in addressing environmental and ecological challenges while catalyzing industrial restructuring and promoting green transformation at both economic and social levels.



Experts further emphasized the growing support from commercial banks for green and low-carbon development in recent years. This backing, coupled with the concerted pooling of financial resources for the green and low-carbon sector, is poised to provide robust support for China's ambitious targets of achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality. The concerted efforts towards promoting green finance reflect China's commitment to sustainable development and align with global initiatives aimed at combating climate change and fostering a greener future.

MENAFN26052024000045015682ID1108258598