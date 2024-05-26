Health Ministry Shares Tips For Heat Safety Measures At Workplace

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Amid rising heatwave, the Ministry of Health, on Sunday, advised employers to take essential heat safety measures at the workplace.

"From providing hydration stations to scheduling outdoor tasks during cooler hours, let's ensure our workers stay cool, healthy, and productive," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X.com.

In an animated post, the ministry called on employers to provide proper drinking water facilities at the workplace.

"Schedule strenuous and outdoor jobs in cooler times of the day, increase the frequency of rest breaks," were some tips shared by the ministry.

It also advised employers to train workers to recognise symptoms of heat-related illness.

Exposure to extreme heat can affect health, ranging from rashes to serious and potentially fatal health problems such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Headache, feeling dizzy, dehydration, and breathing problems are the common symptoms of heat-related illness, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a 'red alert' for many states in north India, including Delhi, over persistent heatwave and high temperatures.

In Delhi, the temperatures are likely to range between 43 and 47 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.