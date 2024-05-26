Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM -- A ship boarding USD one million worth of medical aid sent from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia docks at Port Sudan.
CAIRO -- The Arab League calls for gearing up all efforts for promoting the Arab-African partnership for optimum exploitation of resources in the two regions.
WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces the delivery of over 1,005 tons of humanitarian aid through the temporary sea pier on the Gaza Strip.
ISLAMABAD -- At least two soldiers of the Pakistani army and five militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, says military. (end)
MENAFN26052024000071011013ID1108258560
