Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM -- A ship boarding USD one million worth of medical aid sent from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia docks at Port Sudan.

CAIRO -- The Arab League calls for gearing up all efforts for promoting the Arab-African partnership for optimum exploitation of resources in the two regions.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announces the delivery of over 1,005 tons of humanitarian aid through the temporary sea pier on the Gaza Strip.

ISLAMABAD -- At least two soldiers of the Pakistani army and five militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, says military. (end)