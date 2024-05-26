Carlton: Trials And Treachery

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A master of character-driven storytelling, Kennar Tawnee Chasny crafts a memorable and powerful narrative in Carlton: Down Sized.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Losing one's job is a devastating blow, but for Carlton, it was just the beginning of a series of trials that would test his resilience like never before. As his company is taken over by another, Carlton finds himself in the depths of despair. Little does he know that his life is about to be thrust into a world of danger and mysticism.In“Carlton: Down Sized ,” readers are taken on an exhilarating journey as Carlton's misfortunes pile up one after another. From witnessing a high-stakes robbery to stumbling upon a kidnapping scheme orchestrated by escaped prisoners, Carlton becomes entangled in a web of treachery that threatens his very existence. And just when he thinks things couldn't get worse, an accident robs him of his memories, leaving him with no recollection of the life he once led.Author Kennar Tawnee Chasny weaves an impressive narrative that will hook and reel readers in. With each turn of the page, the story intensifies, propelling Carlton on a race against time to reclaim his memories and rediscover his true identity before the merciless criminals hunting him down succeed in their sinister plans.“Carlton: Down Sized” is equipped with bookstore returnability. This feature ensures that bookstores have the option to return unsold copies of the book within a specified timeframe, enabling them to manage their inventory effectively and reduce financial risks associated with stocking new titles.Book retailers and bookstores interested in exploring the possibility of collaboration with Chasny can visit the author's website at .To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers' Branding on Facebook.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

Writers' Branding

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube