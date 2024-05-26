Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel Eleven Russian Assaults Near Krynky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Krynky and four assaults in the Orikhiv sector - near Staromaiorske, Robotyne and Novoandriivka.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out four assaults, including one near Staromaiorske, one near Robotyne and two near Novoandriivka. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, on the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, Russians made 11 unsuccessful assaults near the village of Krynky, suffered losses and retreated to their starting positions.

The Ukrainian forces continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

Over the past day, 131 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the operational zone.

As Ukrinform reported, 110 combat engagements took place at the front over the past day.

