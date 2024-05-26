General Staff: 141 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There were 141 combat engagements on the front lines in Ukraine yesterday. Russian forces launched 10 missile attacks and 50 air strikes against Ukraine using 56 guided aerial bombs and 1,001 strikes with kamikaze drones.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 10:00 on Sunday, May 26.

"In the past day, 141 combat engagements took place. According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 10 missile attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas with 13 missiles, 40 air strikes (including 56 guided aerial bombs), 1,001 strikes with kamikaze drones (including 994 FPV drones). They also launched 3,604 attacks using various types of weapons, including 96 MLRS," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, 35 combat engagements have taken place at the front since the beginning of the day. The Russian military fired 529 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. The enemy launched three air strikes using three guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector, the threat of a Russian breakthrough has been repelled, and a strong defense has been secured. Wherever the invaders continue their attacks, they suffer significant losses. In particular, Ukrainian artillery and infantry units are interacting effectively. The Russian aggressor tried to storm the Ukrainian positions three times. Defense forces repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Lyptsi and Ternova village. At the same time, the enemy continues attempts to advance from the area of Lukiantsi village - the battle continues. The Ukrainian forces continue to strengthen their defense.

According to the updated information, yesterday the Russian army lost 179 troops in the Kharkiv sector. The Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one Russian tank, one armored combat vehicle, three artillery systems and six vehicles and special equipment.

In the Kupiansk sector, six combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. One attack was repelled. Fighting continues in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, and Druzheliubivka. The situation is under control.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian force fiercely repelled an attempt by Russian invaders to advance toward Nevske. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any active operations.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the intensity of hostilities is quite high - so far, Russians have attacked the Ukrainian positions 14 times. Six attacks have been repelled, and eight combat clashes are ongoing in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokol and Nevelske. The Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian forces have already repelled a Russian attack near Kostiantynivka. The enemy is currently continuing offensive actions in the Krasnohorivka area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

In the Vremivka sector, near Rozdilne and Staromaiorske, two attempts by the invaders to improve their tactical position failed.

In the Orikhiv sector, fighting continues in the Mala Tokmachka area.

In the Dnipro Rive sector, two enemy attacks near the village of Krynky were repelled at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There were no losses of positions.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the Russian offensive and further stabilize the situation, the General Staff noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 26, Russian launched a large-scale attack against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than 30 attack UAVs. Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 12 missiles and 31 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.