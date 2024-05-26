Malta's Chairmanship Of OSCE Condemns Russian Attacks On Ukrainian Cities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Maltese Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has expressed outrage over Russia's air strikes on Ukrainian cities and called on Russia to end the war.
The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE said this in a statement on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“The Maltese Chairpersonship of the OSCE is appalled by the continued air strikes on urban centres by Russia in Ukraine. These indiscriminate attacks not only continue to cause tragic loss of life and human suffering but are also a blatant violation of OSCE commitments and obligations under the UN Charter,” the statement said. Read also: Kharkiv
airstrike: three of 12 victims identified, 16 considered missing
The Maltese Chairpersonship stressed that the escalating death toll and the anguish inflicted upon countless families are unacceptable and must come to an end.
“As we mourn and condemn all civilian casualties, we reiterate our call for this war to stop,” the statement said.
As reported, on May 25, Russia attacked the Epicenter shopping mall in Kharkiv with aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, 14 people were killed and 43 others were injured.
