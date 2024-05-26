World Bank warns of Palestinian Authority's looming financial collapse

(MENAFN) The World Bank has issued a concerning statement, warning of the looming threat of financial collapse facing the Palestinian Authority. The institution pointed out that revenue streams have significantly diminished, primarily due to a sharp decline in clearance revenue transfers payable to the Palestinian Authority and a substantial downturn in economic activity.



This dwindling revenue, coupled with the escalating need to finance essential public expenditures, has led to a widening fiscal gap, driving the Palestinian Authority into a severe fiscal crisis. The World Bank highlighted that this financing gap, which amounted to USD682 million in 2023, is expected to double in the coming months, potentially reaching up to USD1.2 billion.



The economic repercussions of this crisis are dire, with nearly half a million jobs lost in the Palestinian economy since October 2023. This includes a significant loss of 200,000 jobs in the Gaza Strip, 144,000 jobs in the West Bank, and 148,000 cross-border commuters from the West Bank to the Israeli labor market, as reported by the World Bank.



Furthermore, the poverty rates paint a grim picture of the socio-economic conditions in the region. The overall poverty rate among Palestinians was recorded at 32.8 percent in mid-2023, with Gaza experiencing an alarming poverty rate of nearly 64 percent, while the West Bank's poverty rate stood at around 12 percent.



Looking ahead, the World Bank forecasts a substantial contraction in the Palestinian economy, ranging from 6.5 percent to 9.6 percent this year. This projection underscores the urgent need for intervention and support to mitigate the deepening economic crisis and alleviate the hardships faced by the Palestinian population.

