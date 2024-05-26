SEC approves listing of spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds on 3 exchanges

(MENAFN) The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) granted approval on Thursday for three exchanges to list spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The exchanges include the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and the Chicago Board Options Exchange.



The SEC's decision to approve rule changes will enable eight companies, namely Grayscale, Bitwise, iShares, VanEck, ARK 21Shares Invesco Galaxy, Fidelity, and Franklin, to commence listing spot Ethereum ETFs.



In a statement, the SEC stated, "After careful review, the Commission finds that the Proposals are consistent with the Exchange Act and rules and regulations thereunder applicable to a national securities exchange."



However, it's important to note that while the SEC's move marks a significant milestone for the cryptocurrency industry, it does not yet approve the funds of the eight firms. These firms must still apply for their funds and obtain approval from the regulator, and no specific date has been provided for when the ETFs will commence trading.



Nonetheless, this approval represents a notable development for the cryptocurrency market, potentially leading to the trading of spot Ethereum ETFs later this year.



The SEC's rule change follows its approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs four months ago, which allowed investors, particularly financial institutions, to trade Bitcoin without direct ownership. Bitcoin ETFs have seen substantial inflows, exceeding USD940 million over the past week and totaling over USD13 billion since the beginning of the year, as reported by CoinShares, a capital market firm.



As for Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market cap, its price was recorded at approximately USD3,680 around 12:07 p.m. EDT (1608 GMT), marking a daily loss of 3.4 percent. However, over the past seven days, Ethereum has experienced a notable increase of 18.2 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a website tracking digital asset prices.

