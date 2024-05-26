Kuwait Amir Receives PM, 1St Deputy PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received at Seif Palace, Sunday, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end) amh

