Security Operation Kills 2 Soldiers, 5 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 26 (KUNA) -- At least two soldiers of the Pakistani army and five militants were killed in a security operation in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Sunday.

The security operation was conducted on reported presence of militants and during conduct of the operation, troops effectively engaged the militants' location, according to Pakistan militaryآ's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Five militants were killed by security forces while three militants got injured during an intelligence based operation in the general area Hassan Khel of Peshawar District, it said in a press release.

However, in the intense exchange of fire a Pakistan army officer and a soldier were killed, ISPR confirmed, adding that a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any militants found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it concluded.

Earlier in the month, an army officer and three militants were killed during a security operation in Zhob district of Pakistanآ's southwestern Balochistan province.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan after the banned outfit Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire agreement with the government last year. (end)

