Aid Sent From Kuwait, KSA Arrives In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, May 26 (KUNA) -- A ship boarding USD one million worth of medical aid sent from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia docked at Port Sudan on Sunday.

The State of Kuwait Ambassador to Sudan Dr. Fahad Al-Dhafiri said in remarks to KUNA that dispatch of the relief supplies from Kuwait Red Crescent Society and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center was in line with an agreement that had been signed between the two sides for coordinating relief activities in Sudan and elsewhere in the world.

The KRCS had dispatched food and medical aid to Sudan last September, he said, indicating that more assistance would be earmarked for the stricken nation -- including dispatch of medical cadres.

Many Sudanese are suffering from shortage of necessities due to the ongoing infighting. (end)

