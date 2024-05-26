Kuwait Deputy FM Receives EU Amb.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Sunday received European Union Ambassador to Kuwait Anne Koistinen. During the reception, they discussed ways of developing partnerships and cooperation between the two sides. (end) seo

