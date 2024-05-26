Jordan, Bangladesh Renew MOU On Worker Recruitment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) – Minister of Labor Nadia Rawabdeh and Bangladesh Ambassador Nahida Sobhan signed a renewed memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Sunday regarding the regulation of recruitment for non-Jordanian workers of Bangladeshi nationality.The MOU outlines that recruitment and employment of Bangladeshi workers will be conducted through official contracts documented by both countries' authorities. It emphasizes preserving the rights of workers and employers in accordance with relevant legislation, laws, and international standards.Furthermore, the parties agreed to draft an annex to regulate the recruitment and employment of Bangladeshi female domestic workers. Under this annex, Bangladeshi domestic workers will be recruited and utilized in Jordan through licensed Jordanian recruitment offices in cooperation with licensed Bangladeshi employment agencies, following legal procedures in both countries.Bangladeshi agencies will provide pre-departure training for domestic workers and issue certificates. Workers must provide written consent and agree to abide by Jordan's laws, regulations, customs, and traditions.Employers (home owners) are required to open a bank account in the worker's name to deposit monthly wages within seven days of payment. They must also ensure the worker's accommodation meets standards and refrain from assigning tasks beyond the employment contract.