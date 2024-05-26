Jordanian, British Parliament Speakers Reaffirm Commitment To Two-State Solution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) – Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi and Speaker of the British House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle reaffirmed that the two-state solution is essential for achieving security, stability, and comprehensive peace in the region.In a meeting held at the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, they emphasized the importance of ongoing relief efforts in the Gaza Strip.The meeting, attended by Jordanian Ambassador to London Manar Dabbas and British Ambassador to Amman Philip Hall, highlighted the need to strengthen joint parliamentary cooperation and enhance relations across various fields, building on the strong and historical ties between Jordan and the UK.Safadi noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II has consistently warned against ignoring Palestinian rights and has advocated for the two-state solution as a guarantor of regional security and stability. He stressed the centrality of the Palestinian issue to Jordan and the significant role of His Majesty in upholding the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Safadi also discussed the comprehensive modernization initiatives directed by the King, aimed at expanding public participation in decision-making and empowering women and youth, aligning with the state's second centenary goals.Highlighting the efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces in border protection, Safadi pointed to the ongoing attempts to smuggle weapons and drugs on Jordan's northern and eastern borders. He expressed a desire for increased British investments in Jordan, particularly in healthcare and information technology, and urged donor countries to support Jordan as it manages significant burdens from hosting refugees.Hoyle expressed the UK's deep appreciation for Jordan's role under King Abdullah II's leadership in promoting regional security and stability. He stressed the importance of intensified efforts to achieve comprehensive peace and increased aid to Gaza.Hoyle affirmed the UK's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Jordan across various sectors, reiterating that the two-state solution is crucial for ending the conflict and achieving lasting peace. He praised Jordan's significant contributions in hosting and caring for refugees, and underscored the enduring friendship between the two nations.