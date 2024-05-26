Invest In Digital Economy Forum Launched In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) – The "Invest in Digital Economy" forum, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD), commenced on Sunday in Amman.Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh inaugurated the event on behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II. The forum's objective is to establish institutional guidelines for advancing the digital economy in Jordan and other member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).Participants include government representatives, leading experts and researchers in the digital economy, international body representatives, senior business figures from OIC member states, and small investors specializing in modern technology.Over the next two days, the forum will promote the development of the digital economy in Jordan and the Islamic world, highlighting key investment characteristics and components. It aims to showcase Jordan's investment potential and empower entrepreneurs and small businesses.Hanandeh emphasized that the forum's opening reflects King Abdullah II's vision and commitment to fostering a competitive investment environment, particularly in the digital economy and entrepreneurship sectors. He noted the King's ongoing efforts to attract investments and leverage Jordan's strategic advantages to create a favorable investment climate through effective public-private partnerships.Hanandeh highlighted the digital economy as a crucial driver of global economic growth, essential for sustainable development and job creation. He stressed the importance of enhancing digital investment opportunities, sharing best practices, and fostering international cooperation to drive economic development and innovation.The forum features numerous seminars addressing key topics, including the role of governments in stimulating digital economy investments, the contribution of chambers of commerce, private sector success stories, and challenges faced by emerging companies.A digital economy competition will be held on the sidelines of the forum, aiming to stimulate entrepreneurship and support emerging companies in OIC countries. A jury of experts from Islamic countries will select the winning projects.