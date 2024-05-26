Hamas Military Wing Claims Launched Big Missile Attack On Tel Aviv

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, says it attacked Tel Aviv, reported Al Jazeera.
The Israeli military has sounded sirens in Tel Aviv in central Israel warning of possible incoming rockets.
Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Telegram that its fighters bombarded the Israeli city with a missile barrage in what it said“in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians”.
Local media reported 15 explosions in the Tel Aviv area.
Media reports also say rocket sirens sounded in many cities and towns, including Herzliya and Petah Tikva, in addition to Tel Aviv.
