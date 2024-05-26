Amir Appoints Ambassadors To Spain And Australia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Amiri Resolution No. 46 of 2024 appointing HE Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Spain.

His Highness the Amir also issued Amiri Resolution No. 47 of 2024 appointing Ali Saad Mohammed Habab Al-Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Australia.

The decisions are effective starting from their date of issue, and are to be published in the official gazette.