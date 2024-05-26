Israel Thins Out Forces In Rafah, Givati Brigade Left

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, May 26 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) thinned out forces in eastern parts of the southernmost Gazan city of Rafah, and the Givati infantry brigade left for Israel from the area where it had been operating since the operation a few weeks ago, Israel's Ynet news website reported on Sunday.

The move comes shortly after Israel announced that it had agreed to renew talks with Hamas on a hostage deal soon, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and over 250 were taken hostage.

The Israeli attacks have so far killed more than 35,900 people in the Gaza Strip, health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said in a press statement on Saturday.