ICJ demands immediate end to army missions in Rafah

(MENAFN) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued an order demanding that Israel cease its ongoing military offensive in the Palestinian city of Rafah. The ICJ, led by Nawaf Salam, expressed doubts about the adequacy of Israel’s measures to protect civilians during its evacuation orders. In a statement on Friday, Salam emphasized that the justices were "not convinced that the evacuation efforts and the related measures that Israel affirms to have undertaken" are sufficient to mitigate the substantial risks to civilians in Rafah.



Salam underscored the urgency of the situation, stating, "Israel must immediately hold its military offensive of [sic] any other action in the Rafah governorate," warning that failure to comply could result in widespread loss of life. Rafah, located in southern Gaza near the Egyptian border, was home to approximately 1.4 million Palestinian refugees who had been displaced from other parts of the enclave. Earlier this month, Israel instructed about half of these residents to evacuate as it commenced tank and troop deployments into Rafah’s eastern neighborhoods.



The ICJ has previously mandated that Israel take all necessary actions to prevent genocide in Gaza and improve the living conditions for its two million residents. Despite these directives, Salam noted that the humanitarian situation has deteriorated significantly since the court’s last order in March, now reaching a "disastrous" state.



South Africa, which filed genocide charges against Israel at the ICJ in December, recently requested that the court order an end to the Rafah operation. Pretoria's filing stressed the critical urgency, stating, "Those who have survived so far are facing imminent death now, and an order from the court is needed to ensure their survival."



This order from the ICJ highlights the severe and escalating humanitarian crisis in Rafah, pressing Israel to halt its military actions to prevent further civilian casualties and destruction.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258478