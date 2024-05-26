America intends on being really immersed in in post-conflict Gaza

(MENAFN) According to a report by Politico, the United States is poised to play a significant role in Gaza's reconstruction and stabilization efforts following Israel's military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The United States administration, led by President Joe Biden, aims to assert a "prominent" presence in Gaza's post-war landscape, as outlined in discussions within the administration and a leaked document from the Department of State.



The envisioned strategy entails the establishment of a joint Palestinian-Arab security force comprising several thousand troops to oversee security in Gaza once the current conflict subsides. Politico's report suggests that Washington intends to maintain a civilian adviser role within this future security force, likely stationed in Egypt or Jordan. However, the United States categorically asserts that its forces will refrain from entering Gaza directly to avoid any perception of undue influence over the territory's future.



A leaked classified document from March delineates further details of the proposed security mission, including the envisaged composition of the force. The plan outlines a force consisting of approximately 2,000 Palestinian troops and 1,000 soldiers from Arab-speaking nations. Command of the force would be entrusted to an officer from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, or preferably Egypt, according to the document.



However, uncertainties loom over the timeline for implementing these plans, as indicated by a United States intelligence assessment referenced by Politico earlier in the week. The assessment notes Israel's success in diminishing the strength of Hamas forces following the group's attack on Israel in October last year, albeit with an influx of new recruits in recent months.



The United State's proactive stance in post-war Gaza underscores its commitment to facilitating stability and security in the region, albeit with a cautious approach to avoid perceptions of overreach or imposition. As developments unfold, the extent and effectiveness of United States involvement in Gaza's reconstruction and security endeavors will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the region's post-war landscape.

