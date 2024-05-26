Iran`s army exposes recent specifics of Raisi crash

(MENAFN) In a significant development following the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the life of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation, the General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has disclosed the preliminary findings of its investigation. According to reports from Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Mehr, an expert investigative committee dispatched to the crash site swiftly commenced its examination, revealing key details about the incident.



The committee, arriving at the scene just a day after the fatal crash, meticulously analyzed the wreckage and concluded that there were no indications of bullet impacts or any similar damage. Instead, the investigators determined that the helicopter caught fire upon impact with the ground, shedding light on the sequence of events that led to the tragic outcome.



Crucially, the preliminary findings indicate that Raisi's helicopter adhered to its designated flight path, with no deviations noted prior to the crash. Moreover, communication between the pilot and other helicopters in the flight group, approximately a minute and a half before the accident, revealed no alarming or suspicious conversations, according to the report.



While these initial revelations provide valuable insight into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the committee emphasized that further investigation is necessary to fully understand the incident. They pledged to provide additional details as the inquiry progresses, underscoring the commitment to transparency and accountability in unraveling the events that led to the loss of the president and his accompanying delegation.



The crash occurred in the mountainous terrain of the northwestern Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, posing challenges to the search and rescue operation. Adverse weather conditions, including fog and low temperatures, complicated the efforts, necessitating an extended operation that spanned through the night. Ultimately, with the assistance of drones, the exact crash site was located at 5 am on Monday, facilitating the subsequent investigative process.



As Iran grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, the release of these preliminary findings marks a pivotal step in the quest for answers and closure. The nation mourns the loss of its leader and his companions, while simultaneously striving to unravel the circumstances surrounding their untimely demise.

