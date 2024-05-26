More than quarter of Syrians live in extreme poverty amid ongoing conflict fallout

(MENAFN) Thirteen years following the onset of a devastating conflict, Syria continues to grapple with the aftermath, with more than a quarter of its population living in extreme poverty, as revealed by the World Bank. The institution, in its publication of two reports on Syria, highlighted the profound deterioration in the well-being of Syrian families over the past decade, underscoring the profound impact of successive economic crises and ongoing conflict. Approximately 27 percent of Syrians, totaling around 5.7 million individuals, now find themselves in extreme poverty, a stark contrast to pre-conflict conditions.



The World Bank's assessment also draws attention to the compounding effects of various crises, including the February 2023 earthquake, which claimed the lives of approximately six thousand people across Syria. While extreme poverty was virtually non-existent prior to the conflict, it has become a reality for a significant portion of the population, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Previous United Nations estimates indicated that two million Syrians live in extreme poverty, with the majority residing below the poverty line.



Several external factors have contributed to the recent decline in the well-being of Syrian families, according to the World Bank. These include the financial crisis gripping neighboring Lebanon since 2019, where many Syrians hold deposits, as well as the reverberating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russo-Ukrainian war. The lack of adequate funding and limited humanitarian assistance exacerbates the situation, leading to heightened challenges in securing basic needs amidst soaring prices, dwindling essential services, and escalating unemployment rates.



The findings of the World Bank underscore the urgent need for concerted international efforts to address the humanitarian crisis in Syria and alleviate the plight of its population. As the country continues to grapple with the enduring repercussions of conflict and economic instability, targeted interventions and sustained support are imperative to mitigate the impact on vulnerable communities and facilitate a path towards recovery and resilience.

MENAFN26052024000045015682ID1108258463