Serbia responds to UN ‘genocide’ vote

(MENAFN) In a strong rebuke to the recent United Nations General Assembly resolution on the 'Srebrenica genocide,' Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asserted that the measure, backed by Western powers, faced significant opposition and ultimately failed to achieve its intended purpose. Vucic's remarks came following the adoption of the resolution, proposed by Germany and Rwanda, which sought to designate July 11 as a remembrance day for the Srebrenica massacre.



Addressing reporters after the session, President Vucic highlighted the widespread dissent against the resolution, noting that two-thirds of the United Nations member states either opposed it, abstained, or chose to leave the assembly. He emphasized that a significant number of countries refused to support the proposal, despite reported attempts at coercion and pressure from its proponents.



The resolution centered on the tragic events of the Bosnian War, particularly the takeover of the town of Srebrenica by ethnic Serb forces and the subsequent deaths of thousands of Bosnian Muslim men. While Bosniak groups have labeled these events as genocide, Vucic contested this characterization, citing contentious legal interpretations by international tribunals.



Vucic condemned the resolution for exacerbating divisions and tarnishing Serbia's reputation, asserting that his country stood firm against efforts to vilify it. He underscored Serbia's commitment to defending its honor and sovereignty in the face of external pressure and criticism.



The Serbian president's remarks reflect the ongoing controversy surrounding historical narratives and interpretations of the Bosnian War, highlighting the complexities of addressing past atrocities and their implications for regional reconciliation and international relations.

