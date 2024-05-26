(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Slovak Specialized Criminal Court has pointed to Bratislava's decision not to supply weapons to Kiev as a key factor behind the recent attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. The court's conclusion came as it deliberated on a pre-trial restraint measure against the suspect involved in the attack.



Prime Minister Fico was targeted in a shooting incident on May 15 in Handlova, central Slovakia, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. Currently recuperating from surgery, Fico's alleged assailant, identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, was promptly apprehended at the scene.



In a hearing on Thursday, Judge Roman Puchovsky issued a pre-trial detention order for Cintula, citing "reasonable suspicion" of his involvement in a "particularly serious crime." Expressing concern over the possibility of further criminal activity, Judge Puchovsky highlighted Cintula's general discontent with the government's policies.



Judge Puchovsky elaborated on the suspect's motives, indicating Cintula's disagreement with various government decisions, including the dismantling of the state graft-prosecution unit and what he perceived as undue pressure on the media and artists. Notably, the judge underscored Cintula's advocacy for military aid to Ukraine and his perception of the government's stance toward the European Union, which he viewed as treacherous.



The court's determination sheds light on the complex backdrop of political dissent and disagreement over foreign policy decisions, particularly regarding support for Ukraine. As Slovakia grapples with the aftermath of the attack, the case underscores the broader implications of geopolitical tensions and their impact on domestic affairs.

