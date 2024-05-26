Taiwan situates army on high alert

(MENAFN) In response to Chinese military exercises aimed at Taiwan following the inauguration of a new anti-Beijing president, Taiwan has taken decisive measures to bolster its defense capabilities. The Taiwanese Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that fighter jets have been scrambled, while naval and ground forces have been placed on high alert in light of what it described as provocative actions by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).



Expressing a commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and ensuring the safety of its citizens, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry emphasized that while Taiwan seeks to avoid conflicts, it will not hesitate to defend itself against any threats to its security and territorial integrity. The ministry condemned the PLA's maneuvers around Taiwan as irrational provocations and warned against any attempts to undermine Taiwan's sovereignty.



The escalation in tensions between Beijing and Taipei comes in the wake of President Lai Ching-te's inauguration, during which he called for an end to China's political and military intimidation against Taiwan. In response, Chinese officials have labeled President Lai as a dangerous separatist and reiterated their stance on reunification with Taiwan, even hinting at the use of force if necessary.



The PLA's Eastern Theater Command defended its military exercises as routine drills aimed at testing the capabilities of its units. However, the command also characterized the exercises as a punitive measure against what it termed separatist forces seeking independence, issuing a stern warning to external actors against interference in the region.



The PLA's activities, including the deployment of aircraft and naval vessels, have raised concerns about potential escalations in the Taiwan Strait. With tensions simmering between Beijing and Taipei, the international community closely monitors the situation, underscoring the importance of diplomatic efforts to prevent further destabilization in the region.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258447