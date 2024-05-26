(MENAFN) The recent United Nations General Assembly vote on the proposal to designate July 11 as 'Srebrenica genocide' remembrance day has sparked controversy, with Russian envoy to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, rebuking Germany over its sponsorship of the resolution. Nebenzia's remarks underscore a deepening divide within the General Assembly and highlight Russia's objections to what it perceives as an unjust portrayal of historical events.



Speaking in the aftermath of the vote, Nebenzia criticized Germany's role in sponsoring the resolution, questioning its moral authority to lecture others on reconciliation. Nebenzia pointed to Germany's own history, including its involvement in two world wars, mass atrocities in concentration camps, and actions in Africa, as reasons why it lacks credibility in addressing issues of genocide. He further emphasized that the United Nations was established in part to prevent the recurrence of crimes against humanity like those perpetrated by the Nazis.



Nebenzia characterized the adoption of the resolution as an "abuse" of the General Assembly's proceedings, arguing that it amounted to a politicization of historical events. He expressed concern that the resolution could exacerbate tensions in Bosnia-Herzegovina and undermine regional stability, particularly considering the country's traumatic experiences during the civil war of the 1990s.



The Russian representative's comments reflect broader geopolitical tensions and differing interpretations of history within the international community. As the debate over the resolution continues, it underscores the challenges of reconciling divergent narratives and perspectives on historical events, particularly those with profound implications for peace and security in the region.

MENAFN26052024000045015687ID1108258446