(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has rebuked the United Kingdom and its allies for allegedly exacerbating the conflict in Ukraine while deflecting blame onto others. This response comes in the wake of accusations from United Kingdom Secretary of State for Defense Grant Shapps, who claimed that China is providing "lethal aid" to Russia in its military operations against Ukraine.



Shapps asserted that Russia and China are collaborating on combat equipment destined for use in Ukraine, citing "new evidence" purportedly provided by US and British intelligence services. However, Wang countered these claims, condemning what he termed as groundless and irresponsible accusations against China by British politicians. He noted that the remarks made by Shapps lacked support from Washington, as affirmed by United States national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who stated that the United States had not seen evidence of direct weapons provision from China to Russia.



In a pointed rejoinder, Wang shifted focus onto the United Kingdom's role in perpetuating the conflict in Ukraine, contending that it is the United Kingdom, not China, adding fuel to the flames. He referenced past efforts by Russia and Ukraine to reach a resolution, suggesting that obstacles imposed by the United Kingdom and other parties hindered progress towards peace. Wang urged London to introspect on its own actions instead of baselessly attacking China.



Emphasizing China's commitment to peace and dialogue, Wang reiterated Beijing's dedication to facilitating a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He affirmed China's stance of advocating for peaceful solutions and pledged to continue efforts towards fostering dialogue and reconciliation in the region.



Amid escalating tensions and accusations between major global powers, Wang's statement underscores the complexities surrounding the Ukraine conflict and the imperative for constructive engagement and dialogue to address underlying issues and achieve lasting peace in the region.

