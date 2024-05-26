German strategy to weaponize Kiev unsuccessful

(MENAFN) Germany's ambitious plan to bolster Ukraine's air defense capabilities with Western-made systems has encountered significant obstacles, according to a report by Politico. Despite Berlin's pledge to deliver a third United States-made Patriot battery to Kiev as part of the 'Immediate Action on Air Defense' initiative, efforts to secure additional contributions from partner nations have largely faltered.



Sources familiar with the discussions revealed that several European countries possessing Patriot systems have publicly stated their reluctance to share them with Ukraine. Even Poland, typically a staunch advocate for supplying arms to Kiev, has refrained from participating in the initiative.



While Romania has indicated a willingness to consider a United States request to donate air defense systems, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu emphasized that the country's military leadership remains unsupportive of the idea. This reluctance among European allies underscores the challenges facing Germany's initiative to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has highlighted the urgent need for additional long-range missile systems, expressing disbelief that the United States, as the producer of the Patriot system, has not provided Ukraine with at least one battery. While Washington has committed to supplying interceptor missiles for existing launchers in Ukraine, the procurement of additional Patriot systems remains a top priority.



However, the high cost associated with Patriot batteries, which exceed USD1 billion each, poses a significant financial barrier. Each missile fired by the system costs millions of dollars, further complicating efforts to enhance Ukraine's air defense capabilities.



United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed Washington's commitment to assisting Ukraine in sourcing more Patriot systems. Despite these assurances, the challenges in securing additional air defense systems highlight the complex dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, underscoring the need for continued diplomatic efforts to address the security concerns of all parties involved.

