(MENAFN) In a candid interview with Alexander von Bismarck on Realpolitik, Harald Kujat, former Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, delivered scathing criticism of the West's handling of the Ukraine conflict. Kujat accused Western powers of perpetuating suffering in Ukraine while selectively emphasizing their involvement as a fight for freedom and values.



According to Kujat, the West's portrayal of the conflict fails to acknowledge the devastating toll it has taken on Ukraine, with countless families experiencing the loss of loved ones and millions forced to flee their homeland. Despite these dire consequences, Kujat asserted, the West chooses to focus primarily on Russia's alleged losses, effectively turning a blind eye to the suffering endured by those purportedly fighting on behalf of Western interests.



Moreover, Kujat condemned Western policies that exacerbate the conflict by supplying Ukraine with weapons, prolonging the suffering of its people and escalating destruction in the region. He described these actions as "extremely immoral," arguing that they contradict the purportedly moralistic rhetoric of defending democracy against dictatorship.



Kujat's critique underscores broader concerns about the ethical implications of Western intervention in the Ukraine conflict. By shedding light on the discrepancy between Western rhetoric and the harsh realities faced by Ukrainians, he challenges the narrative of noble intentions and highlights the urgent need for a reassessment of Western strategies in the region. As the conflict persists, Kujat's words serve as a poignant reminder of the human cost of geopolitical maneuvering and the imperative of pursuing solutions that prioritize the well-being of all affected parties.

