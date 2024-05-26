News agency reports American Senate formulating sanctions on ICC workers

(MENAFN) The ICC prosecutor, Karim Khan, accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of committing "war crimes and crimes against humanity" in the Gaza conflict. Additionally, Khan requested arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders believed to be responsible for an attack on October 7 that escalated tensions in the region.



In response to these actions, Senators Mike Rounds and Joe Manchin, representing both Republican and Democratic parties, are advocating for a resolution urging President Joe Biden and Congress to impose financial sanctions and visa bans on ICC officials. They argue that such measures are necessary to protect United States interests and support Israel, while also pushing back against what they perceive as politicized proceedings by the ICC.



Rounds criticized the ICC's actions as "unconscionable" and accused Khan of effectively equating Hamas with Israel. The proposed resolution aims to demonstrate the Senate's solidarity with Israel and to pressure Washington's allies, many of whom fund the ICC, to intervene and halt what is perceived as biased proceedings.



This move by United States senators reflects growing tensions between the ICC and certain members of the international community, particularly regarding its jurisdiction and handling of sensitive geopolitical issues. As debates surrounding the role and authority of the ICC continue, the implications of these actions could reverberate across international legal and diplomatic spheres.

