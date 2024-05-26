(MENAFN- Pressat)

Antigua and Barbuda Youth Orchestra Tutors to Embark on Cultural Exchange Program with Kimichi School in Birmingham

Birmingham, UK - 15/05/2024

Kimichi School is thrilled to announce an exciting cultural and artistic exchange program with tutors from the Antigua and Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Spearheaded by Sally Alexander, MBE, one of the founders of the ABYSO over twenty years ago, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the organisation's journey. Now, witnessing the convergence of the ABYSO's growth under the guidance and support of Her Excellency Karen Mae-Hill, OBE, High Commissioner to Antiguan andBarbuda as well as the Kanneh-Mason family, who boast Antiguan heritage, Sally Alexander is thrilled to embark on this hoped for reciprocal exchange.

The visit of the ABYSO tutors to Kimichi School signifies a broader initiative aimed at fostering cultural understanding and artistic collaboration between Antigua and Barbuda and the United Kingdom. This exchange program seeks to create lasting connections and provide a platform for the exchange of knowledge, skills, and experiences in the field of music education.

The three-week program will offer students at Kimichi School a unique opportunity to learn from and interact with the talented tutors from the ABYSOas well as vice versa. Through workshops, masterclasses, and rehearsals, the students will gain valuable insights into the world of orchestral music and develop their musical abilities under the guidance of these esteemed professionals. Tutors from the ABYSO will interact with local community orchestras from as far afield as the Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra and the Sinfonia of Birmingham.

The cultural exchange program between the ABYSO and Kimichi School is expected to lay the foundation for a long-lasting partnership and future collaborations. It is hoped that through this program, the participants will not only enhance their musical skills but also cultivate a deeper appreciation and understanding of each other's cultures.

Sally Alexander expresses her gratitude to Her Excellency Karen Mae-Hill for her unwavering support in making this exchange program a reality. She also extends her appreciation to the Kimichi School staff and students for their enthusiasm and willingness to engage in this cultural exchange.

The ABYSO tutors' visit to Kimichi School promises to be a transformative experience for all involved, fostering cultural exchange, artistic growth, and lifelong connections. The impact of this collaboration; one amongst many including with ABRSM and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, is poised to resonate far beyond the three-week program, enriching the lives of students and inspiring future generations of musicians.

The Antigua and Barbuda Youth Orchestra (ABYSO) is a thriving organization dedicated to providing young musicians from Antigua and Barbuda with opportunities to develop their musical talents.“Accessibility for all is at the core of the orchestra's ethos” – BBC News, 2023.

Kimichi School is a renowned educational institution in Birmingham, UK, known for its commitment to nurturing students' artistic and creative talents. With a focus on music education, Kimichi School provides a vibrant learning environment that fosters excellence and innovation.

