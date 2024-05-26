Arab League Calls For Solidifying Arab-African Partnership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 26 (KUNA) -- The Arab League called on Sunday for gearing up all efforts for promoting the Arab-African partnership for optimum exploitation pf resources in the two regions.

The Arab League has always sought, in coordination with the African Union, to established a strategic partnership with the African Union for serving and maintaining security and peace in Africa and the Arab world, said Ambassador Khaled Al-Manzalawi, the assistant secretary general for political affairs, during a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the African Union Summit.

Citing geographical proximity as one factors of the close bonds, Al-Manzalawi also mentioned that ten member states of the Arab League are also members in the African Union.

Touching on the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza that has claimed more than 35,000 martyrs, he noted that the latest Arab summit called on the international community to stop the barbaric Israeli practices in Gaza. (end)

