Kuwait's KFF Seeks Efforts Protecting People Near Al-Salmi's Tires Dumping Site

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fire Forces (KFF) arranged on Sunday a coordinative meeting with the specialized bodies to follow up on effort to protect citizens and residents near the tires dumping site in Al-Salmi.

Acting General Director of KFF Lieutenant General Khaled Fahad praised in his speech during the meeting the efforts made in finding solutions to protect people from fires in the site.

He affirmed the importance meeting with Kuwait's Municipality, Environment Public Authority and Public Authority for Industry and following up with the actions taken.

He also stressed the importance of preparing the site with water tanks, fire extinguisher and take all safety measures in case of any emergencies in the site, pointing out the risks of not providing the safety tools. (end)

