Downed Drone Debris Leaves Three Injured In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian drone attack overnight Sunday, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged and three people were injured as a downed drone debris plunged onto the town of Zhmerynka.

This is reported by the Regional Military Administration via Telegram, Ukrinform learned.

"In Vinnytsia region this night, three four-storey residential buildings, seven private homes, and six cars were damaged due to the enemy drone debris falling in the town of Zhmerynka. Three persons were injured but they refused hospitalization," the report said.

It is noted that 40 people were forced to evacuate their apartments. The emergency response services scrambled to the scene of the incident.

Work is underway to dismantle the damaged parts of the building that pose a threat to residents.

As reported, on the morning of May 8, a large-scale fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia region as a result of a missile strike.